BARTOW, Fla. -- Two preteen girls are in custody after police say they plotted a knife attack at their school as part of a Satanic ritual.

The two Bartow Middle School students, ages 11 and 12, were armed with knives and planned to attack others at the school, police said. The school's resource officer was called to the principal's office around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was told about the students' plan.

Previous: Police: 2 Bartow Middle School girls planned to attack students with knives

Police said the two girls were found in a bathroom and believe they were getting ready to do the attack. The two "sat and plotted to do serious bodily harm," police said.

In a Wednesday news conference, police said the girls told them they are Satan worshippers and were willing to drink blood. Police said they've combed the girls' cell phones and social media accounts and found much communication regarding the plot.

Polk County Schools and the Bartow police chief called the plan "horrific" and "disturbing."

The school district superintendent said the plan the district and schools had in place worked and prevented the attack.

The police chief said he had yet to talk to the parents of the girls, but he does not believe the parents or anyone else knew of the girls' plan.

Police and the school district said the two will be expelled, but that process has not yet been started. The pending charges include conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon on a school campus.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP