GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Numerous tips came into the Grand Rapids Police Detective Unit through social media and Silent Observer that led to the successful identification of all four men involved in a violent assault.

GRPD shared video of the assault, caught by area surveillance cameras, on their Facebook page Wednesday. The video shows one suspect punching a man while another takes the victim's cell phone. The two suspects along with two other men, all fled the area after the St. Patrick's Day assault.

Lt. Kristen Rogers, commander of GRPD's detective unit, said this is a perfect example of the community and police working together to keep the city safe.

Police are still investigating the incident, and said no one has been charged, yet. The names of those involved will not be released until formal charges are issued.

