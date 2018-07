PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County deputies say a Check N Go location on Plainfield Avenue was robbed and they are searching for the suspect.

Dispatchers say officers were sent to the Check N Go located at 4336 Plainfield Avenue NE around 1 p.m.

Officers are tracking the suspect along Plainfield, dispatchers tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE a perimeter has been set up.

Authorities on scene of the Check N Go on Plainfield Avenue that was robbed Monday afternoon.

