PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County deputies say a Check N Go location on Plainfield Avenue was robbed and they are searching for the suspect.

Dispatchers say officers were sent to the Check N Go located at 4336 Plainfield Avenue NE around 1 p.m.

Officers are tracking the suspect along Plainfield, dispatchers tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE a perimeter has been set up.

Authorities on scene of the Check N Go on Plainfield Avenue that was robbed Monday afternoon.

Courtesy of Steve Roberts

