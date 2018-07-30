PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County deputies say a Check N Go location on Plainfield Avenue was robbed and they are searching for the suspect.
Dispatchers say officers were sent to the Check N Go located at 4336 Plainfield Avenue NE around 1 p.m.
Officers are tracking the suspect along Plainfield, dispatchers tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE a perimeter has been set up.
Courtesy of Steve Roberts
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM