Police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping his wife and child

The man was arrested in Indiana, and the woman and her child were transported back to Michigan.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon for kidnapping, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department was dispatched to N. Drive South in Athens Township around 1:26 p.m. Deputies learned that a 38-year-old Athens Township woman was heard screaming and forced against her will to get into her estranged husband's vehicle, police said.

Also in the vehicle was one of their small children.

The suspect was tracked down in the Ft. Wayne, Indiana area a short time later and taken into custody by the Indiana State Police for kidnapping.

The woman and her son were transported back to Calhoun County by a deputy.

Charges for unlawful imprisonment and interfering with a 911 call will be reviewed by the sheriff's department.

