KENT, Ohio — Police have arrested a North Royalton man in connection with several incidents of alleged harassment and indecency involving Kent State University Sorority Houses.

Steven Franzreb, 43, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Friday night just hours after investigators learned of his identity. The U.S. Marshals service assisted the Kent Police Department in the arrest in Broadview Heights at a restaurant where he worked.

Franzreb is accused of several bizarre crimes which apparently began in August, when police say he showed up completely naked outside Alpha Phi's house and rang the doorbell. He allegedly later sent suggestive images of himself with words like "LOSER" and "PERVERT" scribbled across his body, and then returned to Alpha Phi on Sept. 22 wearing only a Speedo. He was captured by a Ring.com camera that time, with the same writing on his body.

Ring.com via Kent Police Department

Just eight days ago, the suspect was spotted again, this time outside Delta Gamma touching his genitals. A Ring.com cam also captured him that time, and a woman's voice could be heard on a cell phone he was holding asking, "Are you scared?" Authorities have not mentioned if that person could also face penalties.

RELATED: New video shows latest incident of nearly naked man on Kent State sorority house porch

Franzreb is currently being held without bail and will not be released until at least Monday. He is charged with a fourth-degree felony of menacing by stalking, meaning he could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

SEPARATE STORY: Suspect who allegedly pulled Kent State student's pants down held on $50,000 bond