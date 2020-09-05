KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department arrested a man for felony assault Saturday after an hour-long standoff.

Officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering by a man with a gun on Standford Avenue around 6 a.m. When they arrived, police saw a woman hanging from a second floor window trying to escape the home and they heard shots being fired inside the home.

The investigation found that a 33-year-old Kalamazoo Township man came home upset and started arguing with his roommates. During the argument, a gun was discharged, causing the roommates to leave the house.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but the victims did sustain injuries during the incident, police said. They are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

After about an hour of negotiations, officers were able to get the suspect to surrender. He was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The case will be reviewed by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call silent observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

