GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is facing multiple felony charges for three armed robberies that have occurred at businesses since early December.

Richard Craig Riley, 30, is charged nine felonies, including armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery for two hold-ups in Grand Rapids and one in Wyoming.

Riley will be in Grand Rapids District Court on Tuesday in two of the cases.

He's accused of robbing the J&K Party Store on Plainfield Avenue NE in December of 2018 and for a Jan. 21 robbery at Wealthy Market, located on Wealthy Street east of Diamond Avenue SE.

His is also charged with using a gun to rob Galewood Foods in Wyoming on Dec. 8, 2018.

Wyoming Police say he and three others robbed the store on Burton Street SW.

Detectives are working with area law enforcement agencies to locate any connections between Riley and other robberies in the Grand Rapids area. Police said they believe there are still suspects involved in these robberies who have not been arrested yet.

In both the J&K Party Store and Wealthy Market armed robberies, there was more than one suspect involved.

If you have any information on either of these, or any additional, robberies please contact Silent Observer @silentobserver, www.silentobserver.org, (616) 774-2345.

