MUSKEGON, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals and the Michigan State Police arrested a man Wednesday morning at a hotel in Muskegon who was wanted for a homicide that occurred in a city near Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Donley Carey, 34, was considered "armed and dangerous" according to the Racine Police Department. He was wanted for a homicide that happened in Racine, Wisconsin on Feb. 25.

He was arrested without incident around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. They said Carey has ties to the Muskegon area.

Carey is currently being held at the Muskegon County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Racine Police Department On 3-1-20 at 0232hrs Racine Police and Fire responded to the 5000blk... of Washington Ave reference a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. Upon arrival the vehicle was engulfed in flames. There was a single occupant in the vehicle who passed away as a result. RCSD along with State Patrol responded to assist.

