MUSKEGON, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals and the Michigan State Police arrested a man Wednesday morning at a hotel in Muskegon who was wanted for a homicide that occurred in a city near Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Donley Carey, 34, was considered "armed and dangerous" according to the Racine Police Department. He was wanted for a homicide that happened in Racine, Wisconsin on Feb. 25.
He was arrested without incident around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. They said Carey has ties to the Muskegon area.
Carey is currently being held at the Muskegon County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.
