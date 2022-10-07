Battle Creek police arrest man who kidnapped, held woman hostage for hours

She was able to escape after four hours and contact the police.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is in jail after police say he kidnapped and held a woman hostage in Battle Creek for hours Friday.

Battle Creek Police say they received a call from a woman just before 4 p.m., on reports that her boyfriend was holding her against her will with a handgun. She was able to escape after four hours and contact the police.

Police went to his address at a hotel in the 4700 block of Beckley Road. The man remained in his room for about 45 minutes, before police arrested him without incident.

He is being lodged in the Calhoun County Jail.

