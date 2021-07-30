Police arrest suspect after woman assaulted at Alpine Township Aldi

Police identified Andrew Jay Boyle, 55, from Grand Rapids as the suspect.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office has arrested a subject for assaulting a woman at the Aldi store in Alpine Township on July 28.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at the Aldi store on 4101 Alpine Avenue NW.

The victim says she was approached in the parking lot by a man holding a knife and demanding she exit her vehicle. The victim screamed and kicked at the suspect, allowing her to shut the car door and lock it.

Police identified Andrew Jay Boyle, 55, from Grand Rapids as the suspect. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued the following charges on Boyle:

Unlawful Imprisonment

Criminal Sexual Conduct – Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Penetration

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault)

Boyle was arraigned by Magistrate Milroy of the 63rd District Court and is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 Cash Surety Bond.

