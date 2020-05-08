Police ask for help in identifying suspect vehicle in crime against elderly couple

Police say that two men who identified themselves as ‘electric company workers’ asked to enter the home of a couple in their 90’s.

WYOMING, Mich — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that they suspect was used in a crime against an elderly Wyoming couple.

Detectives from the department have been working on this case since mid-July and have now released photographs of a possible suspect vehicle.

On July 11, 2020, Wyoming Police officers responded to a home in the area of Jean Street and Division Avenue on a report of a home invasion.

Police say that two men who identified themselves as ‘electric company workers’ asked to enter the home of a couple in their 90’s. The men reportedly told the couple that they needed to check their fuse box.

The couple was suspicious of the men and denied them entry before the suspects forced their way into the home and began looking around for valuables, police say.

The men ultimately left the home after the couple threatened to call the police.

The suspects are described as 25-to 30-year-old men.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.

