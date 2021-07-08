Police asking for help locating person of interest in deadly South Haven shooting

One of two persons of interest have been located, as well as the suspect vehicle involved.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest after a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to calls of a person being shot at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shondel Solomon Newell, 41, of Covert, Michigan, was found inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of two persons of interest have been located, as well as the suspect vehicle involved.

23-year-old Tia Deshon-Juanita Sutton is an African American female from South Haven, and is believed to be the second person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sutton is asked to call South Haven Police at 269-637-5151.

