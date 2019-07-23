MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Georgia woman is accused of dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old baby during an altercation with another woman.

NBC station WALB-TV reports 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.

Moultrie Police Lt. Freddie Williams says Harrison got into a fight Friday with a woman at a beauty supply store and dropped the baby onto the pavement. The baby was't taken to the hospital until the next day. He had a head injury and later died.

Harrison originally told police the baby was injured when he fell from family friend Carneata Clark's arms. Clark corroborated the story, and has now been charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer.

The other woman involved in the fight hasn't been charged.

Williams says more arrests are possible.

It's unclear whether Harrison and Clark have attorneys.

