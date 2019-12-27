CLEVELAND — A 12-year-old boy has been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Friday afternoon in Cleveland, and police now believe he was never in danger at all.

Officials say the incident began when two unknown male suspects stole a silver 2008 Saturn Vue from the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue around 2:35 p.m. The vehicle was later recovered near East 133rd Street and both suspects were arrested.

The car belonged to a woman who claimed her son, 12-year-old Kenyatta Nalls, was in the rear passenger seat when it was taken. However, authorities later found him fine at home on East 142nd Street, and the mother has apparently admitted to lying about her son being in the vehicle because she wanted officers to find it more quickly.

No criminal charges have been formally announced at this time. Cleveland police detectives are reviewing the matter.