West Michigan police chase reaches speeds of 100 mph

The pursuit began in Mason County Wednesday evening and ended with deputies chasing the suspect into a wooded area.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old Shelby man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase through a residential area, going off-road and then eventually into a wooded area Wednesday evening.

Mason County Sheriff Kim C. Cole said it all began just after 10:40 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge accused of going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Authorities say the SUV didn't stop and gave chase to authorities going southbound on Angling Road to Jebavy Drive north of Ludington.

From there, police dash camera video shows the SUV elude police despite running into several dead ends.

The pursuit traveled through Hamlin, Victory and Pere Marquette Townships, covering numerous roads.

Another deputy used stop sticks on Rasmussen Road and Jebavy Drive, successfully deflating the suspect's tires.

That's when the SUV pulled over onto the side of the road on Westbound Bryant Road and ran into the woods on foot.

Deputies were able to quickly take him into custody following a short foot chase.

The 25-year-old Shelby man is facing fleeing and eluding charges, possession of meth and driving while suspended.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes.

