Police find 50,000 child porn images on paroled sex offender’s computer in EGR

In 2012, police found nearly 164,000 child porn images; that while Michael Rosales was on probation for thousands of child porn images discovered the previous year.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who went to prison for a staggeringly vast collection of child pornography is back behind bars, accused of amassing an additional 50,000 illegal images and videos while on parole.

Dozens of known child victims were identified from the videos and images seized during the most recent investigation.

Michael Anthony Rosales, 43, was still on parole for a child porn collection approaching 164,000 images when he was arrested last week.

He is being charged as a habitual offender.

“As far as we can tell, none of these victims are local; they’re not from Grand Rapids or the Kent County area,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “It is certainly disturbing.’’

Some 50,000 images and videos were discovered on a computer at his home in East Grand Rapids, including 70 confirmed and identified victims, court records show.

Becker says the child porn images continue to harm victims well after the initial crime.

“Somebody just re-shares it,’’ Becker said. “And it could have been from last year or from 10 years ago. But those victims are out there.’’

The most recent arrest of Rosales marks the third time in a decade he’s faced child pornography charges for thousands of illegal images found on his computer.

He has an appearance next week in 63rd District Court on four charges, including aggravated child sexually abusive activity, a 15-year felony.

Because of his prior crimes, Rosales is facing a mandatory minimum of five years on prison.

Rosales remains in the Kent County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The most recent investigation got underway last fall when an internet crimes task force began looking into the defendant’s online activity.

His laptop computer had file-sharing software and led to the discovery of more than 50,000 images and videos of child sexually abusive material, court records show.

Police searched the Rosales home on Rosewood Avenue SE near Lake Drive. During the search, Rosales “admitted to downloading ‘illegal stuff,’’’ a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Rosales first got into trouble with child pornography in October of 2011. That case also involved a search of his home on Rosewood SE. Several computers were examined, revealing “thousands of images of child porn,’’ a state police investigator wrote at the time.

The collection included girls, ages 8 to 10, “posed nude exposing genitals,’’ a detective wrote. “Rosales admitted to downloading and saving the images.’’

Rosales was placed on probation, but got into trouble when he violated conditions of probation after only a few months.

A Kent County probation officer visited Rosales in the fall of 2012, leading to the discovery of 163,789 images of child sexually abusive material, court records show.

Rosales went to prison in February of 2013 and was released on parole last year. His parole supervision was set to end in two months.

