HOLLAND, Mich. — A confrontation between rival gangs led to the shooting death of 14-year-old TJ Wells on Saturday, Feb. 16, police said in court documents.

Wells was shot multiple times by an AR-15 rifle in the hallway of the Hampton Inn in Holland outside of a party in Room 230 that included Latin Kings members. Investigators believe adults rented out the hotel rooms for minors.

An affidavit indicates that Wells was a known member of the Gangster Disciples, which police said is a rival gang to the Latin Kings.

A witness, identified as Witness Number One, was told by other people at the party not to "invite no ops," which means they were told not to invite members of opposing gangs to the Latin Kings party. The witness was shown an AR-15 rifle and was told that the guns were there in case any opposing gang members showed up to the party.

Cpt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that there were two parties happening on the second floor of the hotel that night. They were not connected. "The two groups clashed," he said. "Or at least a member or two of those two groups clashed."

Court documents show that three witnesses detailed to police the events that led up to Wells' death. Witnesses one and two told investigators that Wells was seen in the hallway of the hotel arguing with Julio Palomares, a Latin King.

Witness two said they saw a barrel of a gun come out of Room 230 and shoot the victim. Witness three told police that they were inside the room and they saw Juan Cabrera, 18, go to the door and shoot Wells several times.

"We have several statements to lead us to believe that gang affiliation was a major component in this shooting," said Bennett.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Cabrera on Monday for the shooting death of Wells. He is facing open murder, felony firearm and gang membership felony charges. After the shooting, police said Cabrera ran from the hotel room.

After the shooting, Wells was transported to Holland Hospital where he later died. Police searched the hotel room and found two AR-15 style rifles and numerous empty shell casings.

Juan Cabrera

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Cabrera is not in custody yet. Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or www.mosotips.com.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Wells' family to assist with funeral costs.

