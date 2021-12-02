x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police identify man found dead in vehicle; death ruled a homicide

Police say Michael Wright, 35, of Grand Rapids, sustained a gunshot wound while in his vehicle. He was found dead Wednesday morning.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has ruled a suspicious death in Alpine Twp. a homicide.

Police say Michael Wright, 35, of Grand Rapids, was found dead in a vehicle in the 4100 block of Alpenhorn Drive NW Wednesday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office says Wright sustained a gunshot wound while in the vehicle.

The death was ruled suspicious and is now considered a homicide.

RELATED: Police investigating after man found dead in vehicle in Alpine Twp.

There currently is no other details on what led to the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the KCSO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Latest evidence on 15-year-old charged with terrorism, murder in shooting death of four classmates