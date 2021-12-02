Police identify man found dead in vehicle; death ruled a homicide

Police say Michael Wright, 35, of Grand Rapids, sustained a gunshot wound while in his vehicle. He was found dead Wednesday morning.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has ruled a suspicious death in Alpine Twp. a homicide.

Police say Michael Wright, 35, of Grand Rapids, was found dead in a vehicle in the 4100 block of Alpenhorn Drive NW Wednesday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office says Wright sustained a gunshot wound while in the vehicle.

The death was ruled suspicious and is now considered a homicide.

There currently is no other details on what led to the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the KCSO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125.

