Police identify man, woman shot to death at Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. — Police in Lansing have released the names of a man and woman shot to death at a home over the weekend.

Police on Monday say the bodies of 39-year-old Harley Owens and 29-year-old Kelsey Coon-Lennon were found early Saturday morning by officers responding to a report of a shooting. Coon-Lennon and Owens both lived in Lansing.

Police say that no arrests have been made.

