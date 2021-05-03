x
Crime

Police identify man, woman shot to death at Lansing home

Police say no arrests have been made.
LANSING, Mich. — Police in Lansing have released the names of a man and woman shot to death at a home over the weekend. 

Police on Monday say the bodies of 39-year-old Harley Owens and 29-year-old Kelsey Coon-Lennon were found early Saturday morning by officers responding to a report of a shooting. Coon-Lennon and Owens both lived in Lansing. 

Police say that no arrests have been made.

