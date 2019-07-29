Monday, the Grand Rapids Police Department identified Michael Gabrielle Jones, 26, of Grand Rapids as the victim in Sunday morning's fatal shooting.

Jones' death has been ruled a homicide.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell Gas Station on East Beltline Avenue near 28th Street SE. When officers arrived, they found Jones who was immediately rushed to the hospital. He died a short time later.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and police said there may have been an altercation prior to the shooting. Those involved left the gas station before police arrived.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. They ask if anyone has any information that could help investigators to contact Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

