Police identify homicide victim on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the man who was killed on the city's southeast side Tuesday night.

Romito James Jones, 25, of Grand Rapids was killed just after midnight from what the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled a homicide by gunshot.

GRPD responded to calls of gunshots in the 1000 block of Franklin Street SE just after midnight on Tuesday. Police shut down Franklin Street from Neland Avenue to Alto Avenue, while officers collected evidence in connection to the shooting.

Investigators with the GRPD Major Case Team (MCT) continue to work the case and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them directly at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

