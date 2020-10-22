Police identify 2 Grand Rapids homicide victims

The victims of two separate shootings that occurred last week were released Thursday, Oct. 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Police have identified James Anthony White, 34, and Deon Lamont Floyd, 23, as the victims in two recent shootings.

White was shot and killed in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Oakdale Street SE on Oct. 15, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire. White was pronounced dead on scene.

The next day, on Oct. 16, Floyd was shot and killed in the 700 block of Watkins Street SE. Police say they were called around 9:14 p.m. on several reports of shots fired and located "numerous casings" in the area.

Floyd had been driven to the hospital by a relative where he later died following emergency surgery, GRPD said.

There's been 29 homicides this year in Grand Rapids, most by firearm. The city has not seen this number of homicides since 1993, when there were 34 people killed. As part of its response to the increased gun violence, GRPD is hosting a gun buyback later this month.

Both White and Floyd's deaths are under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.