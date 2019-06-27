GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police are looking to talk to two individuals who were caught in surveillance video after complaints about vandalism in the East Town area.

The department said in Facebook post that numerous vandalism complaints were made on June 6 around the time of bar closing.

Police said, the video is the best view of two of the subjects who officers would like to question.

There was no word from police about what exactly was vandalized.

If you have any information please contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.