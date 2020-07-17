Police in Grand Rapids investigate two shootings including a child hit in the arm

Police said a two-year-old child was shot in the arm but the injuries were non-life threatening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are looking into two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday.

The first one was at 11th Street NW & Quarry Avenue NW where police said a drive-by left a woman injured after she was hit with broken glass. Police said she was not hit by a bullet and was being uncooperative.

The second incident happened at Union Avenue and Burton Street where a two-year-old was hit in the arm and taken the hospital. Police said the injuries to the child were non-life threatening.

There is no suspect in either case.

These two shooting's follow at least four other shootings in the city in past two days.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, in the area of Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was shot and killed outside of Wealthy Street Market.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said that was the city's 19th homicide of the year, which already surpasses the number of homicides recorded in 2019 at 18.

Police are holding a press conference Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. to address the recent uptick in violence. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be at the press conference and stream it live on Facebook and our website.

