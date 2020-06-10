Police: Standoff, active negotiation underway in Wyoming

Police are asking people who live nearby to stay in their homes and for other people to avoid the area.

WYOMING, Mich. — A domestic 911 call has turned into a standoff with police Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The incident is happening on Abbie Street Southeast near Jefferson Avenue Southeast. Police say a male and a female are in the house, and the man is currently in control of what is happening inside.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department are currently on scene. They are communicating with the man and say they are taking their time, being patient, and using caution.

Police say they do not believe there are any guns inside the house. They also do not believe anyone else in the neighborhood is in danger. However, they are asking people who live nearby to stay in their homes and for other people to avoid the area.

