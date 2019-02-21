GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police says numerous tips and reports have come in after an attempted child abduction near a school last week.

Police say after releasing the information on Feb. 13, three additional reports of children and suspicious people have been made.

One of the reports happened near Franklin St SE and Dolbee Av SE on February 18, 2019, and the male was driving a dirty white pick-up truck.

Since then, police have made a composite sketch of the suspect in that case. Saying that he is a bald, white male in his 40’s with a dark mark or mole on the side of his nose or under his eye.

Police say this person is only a suspect in one incident and that there are only a few common themes, such as a male suspect and he was in a vehicle, in all the reports.

If you have a tip regarding the suspect in the sketch, or if you were a witness to any of the incidents you can submit tips to GRPD or Silent Observer .

