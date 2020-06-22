Police investigate church break in

Police say numerous items of value were taken from the church.

MARSHALL, Mich — Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering that occurred overnight at a church in St. Joseph County.

Between the hours of 12 and 4 a.m. this morning, Light and Life Wesleyan Church was broken into. The church is located on Hoffman Road in Fabius Township.

Police say numerous items of value were taken from the church.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact trooper Jason Sylvester at 269-558-0500.

