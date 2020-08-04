MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old Stanton woman was arrested by Michigan State Police and is facing charges in a child's death.

The woman is facing charges of open murder, child abuse and felony murder in the early March death of Vayda Vasquez, who would have turned 2 on Wednesday.

The woman is lodged at the Montcalm County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on Friday, April 10.

Police found Vasquez unresponsive on March 2 at a home on W. Stanton Road near N. Hillman Road in Douglass Township. Lifesaving attempts by troopers and Montcalm EMS personnel were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead on scene.

The girl had been in the care of a babysitter at the time of her death. Vasquez's parents had lost custody of her. Her maternal grandmother was her primary caregiver.

