Police investigate fatal fire as homicide

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said Friday a fire that left two people dead and two homes burned near Greenville is under investigation as a homicide.

The fire occurred Thursday morning in Roland Township in the 4200 block of West Fenwick Road.

When crews arrived they found two homes burning. Once the structures were extinguished, it was determined that the first home was occupied and a body was soon discovered. After several hours of investigation, a second body was found, police said.

Friday, MSP and Fire investigation units from Grand Rapids were on scene and were able to determine the identification of one of the deceased as Serafina Wyckoff, 68.

Police said because of the intensity of the fire DNA testing will be required to make a positive identification of the 2nd victim.

Investigators are treating this death as a homicide but say there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

