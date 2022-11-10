At least one person injured; no suspect in custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th St. and Eastern Ave. SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood.

GRPD confirms to 13 On Your Side at least one person was shot and was taken to the hospital. That victim's condition is unknown at this time.

GRPD says no suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection had to be completely shut down while police conducted their investigation. As of 3 a.m. the intersection was still shut down.

13 On Your Side will update this story as new information becomes available.

