Police investigating shooting at apartment building in Kentwood

Police say that someone has been injured, but their condition is unknown.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department are responding to a shooting that took place at an apartment building Friday evening.

Authorities say incident happened shortly after 8: 30 p.m. on Nov. 25 inside City Line apartments. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Police have set up a presence at two nearby buildings, and did not say if a suspect was in custody or not.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more, so check back here as this is a developing story.

