Police investigating shooting at apartment building in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department are responding to a shooting that took place at an apartment building Friday evening.
Authorities say incident happened shortly after 8: 30 p.m. on Nov. 25 inside City Line apartments. It is unknown what led to the shooting.
Police say that someone has been injured, but their condition is unknown.
Police have set up a presence at two nearby buildings, and did not say if a suspect was in custody or not.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more, so check back here as this is a developing story.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.