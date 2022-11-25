x
Crime

Police investigating shooting at apartment building in Kentwood

Police say that someone has been injured, but their condition is unknown.
Credit: WZZM

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department are responding to a shooting that took place at an apartment building Friday evening.

Authorities say incident happened shortly after 8: 30 p.m. on Nov. 25 inside City Line apartments. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Police say that someone has been injured, but their condition is unknown.

Police have set up a presence at two nearby buildings, and did not say if a suspect was in custody or not.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more, so check back here as this is a developing story.

