x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

Police investigate shooting in Wyoming

Information is currently limited, and the condition of the victim(s) is unknown.
Credit: WZZM

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police Department dispatchers confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the department is currently investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. 

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Arnold Ave. SW near Burton Street. 

Information is currently limited, and the condition of the victim(s) is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 