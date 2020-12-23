Police investigate shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police Department dispatchers confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the department is currently investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Arnold Ave. SW near Burton Street.
Information is currently limited, and the condition of the victim(s) is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
