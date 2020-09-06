Police investigate shots fired after South Haven beach party

On Monday afternoon, the Grand Haven Police Department received notice of a large beach party drawing groups from outside the area.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Haven are investigating a shots fired incident that took place Monday night.

On Monday afternoon, the Grand Haven Police Department received notice of a large beach party gathering.

According to police, the gathering was advertised on Facebook and brought in a large amount of people from outside the area. Officers responded to reports of large groups several times Monday on both North and South Beach.

In the evening, the South Haven Police Department was assisted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police and the Pokagon Tribal Police in responding to complaints of groups at other locations throughout the city.

Police say that just before midnight, residents of Fruit Street assisted officers in clearing a group of individuals from outside the area. Gunshots were then reported and two vehicles were found damaged.

There are no reports of injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the South Haven Police Department is working with community members to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

