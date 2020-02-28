ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — While counting sheep...something wasn't adding up.

Items that were stolen include two chainsaws, a riding lawn tractor, a yellow tri-axle trailer and three Barbados black belly sheep.

Michigan State Police are investigating a larceny that is believed to have taken place sometime between Feb. 26, and the morning of Feb. 28. in the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in White Pigeon Township, St. Joseph County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

