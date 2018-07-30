GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

It happened at 1:15 p.m. in the area of Cherry Street and Grandville Avenue SW.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say they took a possible suspect into custody in the area of Ionia and Fulton.

Investigators do not have a motive for the stabbing, but it is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM