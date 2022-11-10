Police investigating after 16-year-old shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Police say the shooting happened at 1 a.m. in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a early morning shooting that left one 16-year-old injured.

Police say the shooting happened at 1 a.m. in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street. Investigation showed a group of 16-year-olds has met up at the location when an altercation occurred.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso as a result. He remains hospitalized but police did not release his condition.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there are no on-going threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

