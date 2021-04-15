Police investigating after two banks robbed in 20 minutes

Dispatch said police are likely looking for the same suspect but no arrests have been made.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police from Grandville and Wyoming are investigating after two banks were robbed Thursday.

Kent County dispatch confirmed a call came in for a robbery at the Fifth/Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Grandville at 11:13 a.m. nearly 20 minutes later at 11:32 a.m. another call came in for a second robbery at Macatawa Bank on Clyde Park in Wyoming.

Dispatch said police are likely looking for the same suspect but no arrests have been made. Police said the suspect is described to be a Black man in his 20's or 30's wearing a multi-colored skirt and carrying a purse.

There was a threat of a weapon, but no one was hurt. Wyoming and Grandville Police do say if money was obtained in bank robberies.

Police did setup a perimeter the area of Clyde Park Avenue and 32nd Street SW in Wyoming and K9 unit was brought in but no arrest was made.

Anyone with information are asked to please call the Grandville Police, Wyoming Police, the Grand Rapids FBI office, or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.