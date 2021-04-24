Police investigating armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Ottawa County

Police say the suspect is described as a small Hispanic man dressed in all-black clothes.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 348 Baldwin Street in Ottawa County. Police say the robbery took place around 9:41 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money, then fled in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say the suspect is described as a small Hispanic man dressed in all-black clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

