PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed in Plainfield Township Saturday morning.

Police responded to a Speedway on Plainfield Avenue NE near Jupiter Avenue NE shortly after 3 a.m. A man walked into the gas station and told the attendant that he was robbing the store.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount cash.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a heavy build who is between 40 to 50 years old. He left the scene in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

