GRPD: Suspect stole various grocery items

Grand Rapids police say a suspect broke into a party store early Tuesday morning and stole various grocery items before fleeing the scene.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side officers responded to an alarm at the Stockbridge Party Store on Bridge St. NW around 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the store had been broken into and various items had been stolen.

Officers cleared the building and did not find the suspect.

GRPD says the incident remains under investigation.

