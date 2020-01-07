Multiple arrests following stolen vehicle pursuit, crash

The Black Camry had been reportedly driving recklessly throughout Wednesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a stolen vehicle led them on brief chase that ended with a crash on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police and Michigan State Police officers say the several minute pursuit this afternoon ended with the vehicle crashing on Rosemary Street SE near Madison Avenue SE.

GRPD says it involved a stolen Black Toyota Camry, that was reportedly carjacked in the 1400 block of Eastern Avenue on June 29.

Five people total were arrested. Three people were arrested following the crash and two others were apprehended following a K9 track. There are additional suspects that police are still searching for.

Police say the car and the passengers were involved in two recent robberies; one in Kentwood and one in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.

MSP spotted the vehicle at a gas station at 28th Street and South Division and began a pursuit of the vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one person was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No weapons were involved in the arrests.

One MSP cruiser was hit during the pursuit, according to GRPD.

The investigation is ongoing, but GRPD does not believe there is any immediate threat to the public at this time.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.