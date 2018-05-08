HASTINGS, Mich. - Three people were found dead from gunshot wounds in Hastings on Sunday, Aug. 5.

At 8:43 a.m., the Hastings Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Lavender Drive. Once on scene, officers discovered the bodies of 77-year-old Judith Wilson, 79-year-old Robert Wilson and a 54-year-old Richard Wilson.

Police say Richard, the son of Judith and Robert, was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time, it appears to be a double-murder, suicide.

“There is no risk to the public," said Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt. "I believe everything that occurred inside that residence was contained to just that residence. No matter where you are and whatever city you’re in, you’re going to have domestic situations in each neighborhood.”

This death investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM