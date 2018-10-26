GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who set multiple fires at businesses on S. Division Avenue on Friday morning.

The suspect set a pick-up truck on fire at Big Ray's Auto Repair. That fire spread to another vehicle parked next to it. The suspect also set fire to a boat at Cutlerville Small Engine Repair, a trailer at Veurink's RV Center and a trailer at Premier Trailer Demos.

The initial calls about the fires came in just before 8 a.m.

There is a person of interest in the case, and the Sheriff's Office described him as a white male with a backpack. There is no further description available yet, but investigators are actively working on this case.

No one was injured in the fires.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM