GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who set multiple fires at businesses on S. Division Avenue on Friday morning.

The suspect set a pick-up truck on fire at Big Ray's Auto Repair. That fire spread to another vehicle parked next to it. The suspect also set fire to a boat at Cutlerville Small Engine Repair, a trailer at Veurink's RV Center and a trailer at Premier Trailer Demos.

Vehicles set on fire behind Big Rays Oil Change on Division. 1 of 4 locations where fires were started early this morning. Find out more at noon on @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/HpPkyFo1g0 — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 26, 2018

The initial calls about the fires came in just before 8 a.m.

There is a person of interest in the case, and the Sheriff's Office described him as a white male with a backpack. There is no further description available yet, but investigators are actively working on this case.

No one was injured in the fires.

