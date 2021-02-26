Police investigating homicide in Kalamazoo

The victim was identified as a 64-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Westmain Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were attempted but the victim died of his injuries.

The victim was identified as a 64-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

