Police investigating homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.
Police responded to the 4500 block of Westmain Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Life saving measures were attempted but the victim died of his injuries.
The victim was identified as a 64-year-old Kalamazoo resident.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is actively investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.
