Police investigating robbery at Next Door Food Store in Tallmadge Twp.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a Next Door Food Store in Tallmadge Township.

Police say it happened Sunday morning around 4:49 a.m. when two males entered the store and brought items to the counter to be purchased. When the employee opened the cash register, one of the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from it and both suspects fled, police say. They left in a vehicle.

Police say there were no weapons seen or implied and no one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

