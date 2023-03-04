Kentwood Police investigating shooting at Delta Hotel

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the second floor of the hotel on 28th Street.

It is unknown if there are any victims, or if a suspect is in custody.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

