HASTINGS, Mich. - Three people were found dead from gunshot wounds in Hastings Sunday morning.

On August 5, 2018, at 8:43 a.m., the Hastings Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Lavender Dr. Once on scene, officers discovered the bodies of a 77-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, and a 54-year-old man.

All 3 bodies appeared to have gunshot wounds.

This death investigation is ongoing and names are being withheld at this time.

There is no concern for public safety, officers say.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM