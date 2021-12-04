Police investigating shooting in Kentwood; no injuries reported

Police say the shooting occurred after a confrontation between two women who knew each other. The suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Kentwood store Friday evening.

Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at a shopping center on 28th Street SE. Two women had a confrontation inside a store, and police say they knew each other.

After exiting the store, one of the women fired approximately three to four shots at the other woman, who was leaving the shopping center in a vehicle with her child.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and was later located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

