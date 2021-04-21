Police investigating shots fired at house in Portage

Police say at least 12 shots were fired around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Colonial Avenue in Portage.

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of shots fired at a residence from an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday.

Police say at least 12 shots were fired around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Colonial Avenue in Portage. The residence was struck and an occupant was almost shot, according to police.

A similar incident occurred at the same house in November 2020. The house had different occupants at that time, police say. In that incident, a 2014 or 2015 silver Mustang was seen in the area at the time shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

