Police investigating shots fired from motor vehicles in Holland Twp.

Shots were fired and a nearby house was struck, according to police.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of shots fired from three motor vehicles in Holland Township.

Police say the cars were traveling south on Beeline Rd. around 7:09 p.m. when they were involved in an altercation on the roadway. Shots were fired and a nearby house was struck, according to police. None were injured in this incident.

The involved vehicles are described as a white Chrysler 300, a dark red or maroon Mini Cooper with a silver stripe along the bottom and a silver or gray Jeep Compass.

Police ask that anyone with any information on this event contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.